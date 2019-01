Do you trust Jack Ma with your biometric data?

A subsidiary of Alibaba Group just bought EyeVerify, a Kansas City, Missouri, startup that makes eye-scanning software for biometric authentication. Bloomberg reports that the $70 million deal marks the first U.S. investment for Alibaba’s finance arm, Ant Financial. EyeVerify lets smartphone users unlock their phones through an eye-scanning verification process that uses the patterns in people’s eye veins.