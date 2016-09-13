advertisement
The iOS 10 update is breaking some people’s iPhones

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Uh-oh! Some unhappy iPhone owners on the Twitter today. No way of knowing how widespread the problem is, but some iPhones are going into recovery mode after being updated with Apple’s brand new mobile OS, iOS 10.01. 

It shows that it’s never good to ignore the “make sure to back up” message every time you update your OS. Incidentally, I just got through updating my iPhone 6s to iOS 10 with no problem. 

UPDATE: Apple says the problem was caused by a temporary software issue on its end and everything should be groovy now. 

