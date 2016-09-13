Bay Area hospitals: Just say “no” to Pokémon Go 

Sutter Health in California has issued a warning to patients about the viral mobile game Pokémon Go. At multiple sites, a sign now reads: “The game may pose security, infection, privacy, and data security risks.” Gaurav Mathur, a palliative care physician who first alerted me on Twitter, says he’s seen this posted at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley and Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

We can only hope that an elusive Pokémon doesn’t pop up in the emergency room.

Just last week, the game was touted at an Apple iPhone 7 launch event as a boon for health and fitness. That may well be true, but let’s keep it outside the four walls of the hospital.