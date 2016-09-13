A 15-year-old Saudi Arabian girl is proposing a hijab emoji

Right now, the only place Rayouf Alhumedhi could depict herself with a hijab emoji would be through the Snapchat-owned personalized emoji app Bitmoji. So the high school student decided to draft an official proposal to Unicode—co-authored by Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian—for a hijab emoji.

“Roughly 550 million Muslim women on this earth pride themselves on wearing the hijab,” the drafted proposal reads. “With this enormous number of people, not a single space on the keyboard is reserved for them.” Alhumedhi will submit the proposal to Unicode after taking into account feedback she has received from members of the emoji subcommittee, according to BuzzFeed.