At 10 billion check-ins, Foursquare revamps its apps to reel users back

You might not hear about Foursquare as much as you used to, but the New York social location startup is still moving forward. Today, the company announced its 10 billionth check-in, a symbolic milestone signifying that its increasingly valuable geolocation data continues to grow. The company now sees 9 million check-ins per day.

To mark the occasion, Foursquare is pushing out updates to its namesake consumer app and Swarm, the location game it (quite controversially) spun off in 2014. Foursquare is getting an overhauled visual design and an update to its notification system that takes advantage of iOS 10’s new, more rich push notifications.

Meanwhile, Swarm is getting more useful in the real world: The location check-in app now allows users to “cash in” their virtual coins (earned by checking in to a location) for IRL perks like free coffee or whatever else is offered up by Foursquare’s retail partners.

Both updates are aimed at boosting engagement and, especially in the case of Swarm, attracting new users. Both apps saw a dip in their usage after the 2014 app split.