Morning intel: iOS 10 is out today, Twitter is making tweets longer next week

• Time to get a new phone without splurging on a new phone: iOS 10 is available starting today . If you’re willing to weather potential bugs, here’s what to look forward to . Also ready for download today: watchOS 3 .

• Next Monday, Twitter will reportedly make the change it teased a few months back, according to the Verge. Tweets will no longer count links, photos, videos, and other media attachments toward the 140-character count.

• Jeff Bezos has unveiled Blue Origin’s latest rocket design in New Glenn, a bigger and badder orbital rocket that could reach low Earth orbit.

• Hewlett Packard is snatching up Samsung’s printer business for $1.05 billion, HP reported in a press release.