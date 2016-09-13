Prabal Gurung launches an activewear line

Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung has launched his first activewear line in collaboration with Bandier . The 12-piece collection uses technical fabrics that can be worn for sport, but are also designed to be regular streetwear. Garments include a bomber and motorcycle jackets, and run between $140 and $395.

He uses one of his classic prints—the “kaleidoscope” motif—that was made famous by Beyoncé, on leggings, a sports bra, and a T-shirt.

Gurung also points out that many activewear lines don’t come in a wide array of sizes and he wanted to avoid that in his collection. “Without putting a confine on shape or size, our woman values herself and her body,” he says. “We felt it was extremely important to offer a wider size range, from XS to XXL, as size options in the active space can be more limiting.”

[Images: Bandier]