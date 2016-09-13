Apple’s iMessage App Store goes live ahead of iOS 10 launch later today

Though iOS 10 won’t be available for the majority of iPhone users until later today, Apple has rolled out the new iMessage App Store for those who are currently using the beta or GM builds of iOS 10, reports 9to5Mac. The iMessage App Store allows people to download apps, stickers, and games exclusively for use in the iMessage app. The move sees Apple trying to beef up its messenger app appeal among a glut of competitors including Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, and more. Screenshots of the Star Wars iMessage sticker pack and the Gfycat Loops iMessage app can be seen below.

[Images: Apple]