advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Researchers create way to scan books without even opening their covers

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The process, developed by MIT researchers, uses tetrahertz radiation, which is absorbed by ink and paper differently. Software then analyzes the absorption pattern and the microscopic space air fills between the pages to scan a book with its cover closed, reports TNW. Right now the process only works through nine pages, but if it can be improved, entire libraries of books could be scanned without their covers ever being opened. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life