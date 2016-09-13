Chevy Bolt is more efficient than a Tesla, going 238 miles on a single charge

The news will come as a blow to Tesla, whose Model 3 will have an estimated range of 210 miles per charge. With the Chevy Bolt’s 238 miles per charge rating (carried out by the EPA), GM can say it has the world’s most affordable electric vehicle with a range of more than 200 miles, reports the Verge. The Chevy Volt will be in showrooms later this year with an actual price of less than $30,000 after a $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit.