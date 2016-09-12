Report: Twitter will relax 140-character limit starting Sept. 19

Twitter said last May it planned to shorten the list of things that count toward its 140-character tweet length limit. A week from now, the Verge reports, images, GIFs, videos, polls, among other less-used things, won’t count toward the limit. Nor will quoted tweets use up characters.

So everyone will be able to loosen their rhetorical belt a little bit. Imagine the witty, poignant things we’ll finally be able so express with 10 more characters of space!

Above: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, [Photo: Brian Solis via Wikimedia Commons]