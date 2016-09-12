Must-watch: Deleted scenes from “Silicon Valley” just released

If you’ve been missing Erlich’s pot-fueled coughing fits, Richard’s insistence on tabs vs. spaces when coding, and Jared’s cringeworthy one-liners, we have good news for you. At Disrupt SF, Silicon Valley creator Mike Judge showed off 4 minutes of deleted scenes from the third reason, reports TechCrunch .

And here is Judge speaking on a panel at the conference, discussing tech diversity and the origin of one of the show’s most infamous jokes. He also revealed that in the next season, the show will skewer some of the anti-tech-bus protesters in the Bay Area, including an infamous 2014 incident in which a protesters climbed on to a Yahoo bus and vomited on the windshield.