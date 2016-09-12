Don’t miss Fast Company’s refugee-focused series this week

This week, all week, Co.Exist is running a series about planet Earth’s ongoing refugee crisis.

It’s not just about what, or why, or how displaced people get from point A to point B—although it will answer all of those questions. This series is about creating a refugee-ready, refugee-friendly world.

Staff editor Jess Leber explains:

“The stories are based on the premise that this is not only about solving a discrete problem in front of us: about the hundreds of thousands of people knocking at Europe’s door or stuck at Jordan’s border cut off from the world. It’s about creating a refugee-ready, refugee-friendly world, and modeling how nations and people can respond to future crises each and every time.”

Find new stories as they are published right here.