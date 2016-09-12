Bandier would like us to retire the word “athleisure”

Second, it doesn’t even capture the fashion concept properly. It was coined as a portmanteau word meant to describe “athletic” clothing that we wear for our “leisure” activities. People often talked about how they might wear yoga pants to Sunday brunch. But the trend has evolved: people want to wear their comfortable performance fabrics outside of casual contexts and to dinner, to work, or to a date.

Bandier has had a front-row seat to this unfolding sartorial development. Jennifer Bandier launched the company two and a half years ago, just as the athleisure trend was taking off. Her store serves to curate the latest fashion that is emerging in the activewear space. And she would like to come up with a better term for this category: “active fashion.”

Her brand has been collaborating with top designers, including Prabal Gurung and Cushnie et Ochs. “By partnering with designers on active pieces that are equally glamorous and high performance, we have an opportunity to create a new category in fashion,” she says. “We created the term ‘Active Fashion’ as a way to truly describe how the modern woman wants to dress.”

As somebody who writes about athleisure on a regular basis–and winces a bit every time I type the word–I’d appreciate if we could shift to better terminology.

[Image: Bandier]