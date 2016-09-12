Netflix to FCC: data caps serve no legitimate purpose

In a 10-page filing last week, Netflix argued that the FCC should crack down on internet service providers that impose data caps or usage-based pricing , stating that such tactics—employed by the likes of Comcast, AT&T, and others—inhibit innovation, discourage competition, and harm consumers. Of course, they’re not so great for Netflix, either.

“Watching television shows and movies on the Internet is no longer a novelty. Consumers increasingly expect more from their broadband connection, and they expect that broadband Internet will deliver a television experience that is the same or better than what they receive from their cable service, satellite provider, or local broadcaster.”

The company goes on to argue that usage caps on fixed-line broadband networks serve no “legitimate purpose.” DSL Reports caught wind of the filing and wrote about it today. Read more here.