Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg regrets deletion of “napalm girl” photo: “We don’t always get it right”

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote a letter to the Norwegian prime minister expressing regret for its decision to delete her post that included the iconic Vietnam war “napalm girl” photo. The removal of the post, along with several other posts by journalists of the photo, caused a firestorm of criticism of Facebook on Friday, which said that the image violated its community standards guidelines. Later on Friday, Facebook changed its mind and allowed the posts to be published.
“These are difficult decisions and we don’t always get it right,” Sandberg wrote in the letter to Norway’s Erna Solberg, which was obtained by Reuters. “Even with clear standards, screening millions of posts on a case-by-case basis every week is challenging.” She added: “Nonetheless, we intend to do better. We are committed to listening to our community and evolving. Thank you for helping us get this right.”