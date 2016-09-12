The least insane tweets about Hillary Clinton’s health 

By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Hillary Clinton’s health took a turn for the worse this weekend when she stepped out of a September 11 memorial service after feeling overheated. We were later informed by the treating physician that Clinton has a case of pneumonia but is recovering nicely.

Yes, I do agree today would also be a good day for HRC to release health records AND for Trump to do the same-& Melania’s visa docs. 2/2

Hillary Clinton has been campaigning in heels, wearing a bullet proof vest, with pneumonia. That’s a tough woman #ImWithHer #HillarysHealth

In the morass of conspiracy theories, death threats, and not-so-thinly veiled sexism, we unearthed some of the most buzzed about tweets related to #HillarysHealth:

Of course, the Internet freaked out.

Although I’d remind readers that Clinton has made some recent disclosures. And that gathering up medical records from different hospitals isn’t an easy feat for anyone thanks to our extremely broken health care system.

The baller move would be for Hillary to release an extremely detailed mental health evaluation. https://t.co/Zq0ojNecZC — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) September 12, 2016

Some have called for more transparency for Trump while we’re at it…

Is it now fair to talk about the candidates’ health on the campaign trail?