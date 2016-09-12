advertisement
The least insane tweets about Hillary Clinton’s health 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Hillary Clinton’s health took a turn for the worse this weekend when she stepped out of a September 11 memorial service after feeling overheated. We were later informed by the treating physician that Clinton has a case of pneumonia but is recovering nicely. 

Of course, the Internet freaked out. 

In the morass of conspiracy theories, death threats, and not-so-thinly veiled sexism, we unearthed some of the most buzzed about tweets related to #HillarysHealth: 

Hillary’s tough: 

Release more health information:

Although I’d remind readers that Clinton has made some recent disclosures. And that gathering up medical records from different hospitals isn’t an easy feat for anyone thanks to our extremely broken health care system.

Some have called for more transparency for Trump while we’re at it…

Is it now fair to talk about the candidates’ health on the campaign trail? 

Good question! What do you think? Share your thoughts with me @chrissyfarr 

