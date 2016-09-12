Google’s new app lets you take, share VR photos with your phone

Who the heck needs an expensive device to take immersive 360-degree photos?

That’s Google’s premise with its Cardboard Camera app, now available for iOS (it was previously available only for Android), which lets anyone create virtual reality photos using just their existing phone.

The new app allows anyone to quickly shoot a VR photo and then share it with anyone via a simple link.

Indeed, phones’ native photo apps already allow users to take panoramas, but the new Google app promises more: “Near things look near and far things look far. You can look around to explore the image in all directions, and even hear sound recorded while you took the photo to hear the moment exactly as it happened.”

It’s unlikely the app can match the quality of dedicated devices like Ricoh’s Theta S or Samsung’s Gear 360, both of which cost $350, but it’s free. That will no doubt attract a lot of people.