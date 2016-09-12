Twitter partners with Cheddar to livestream news daily  

Twitter has struck a deal with Cheddar to livestream news shows twice a day. The programming will focus on “tech, media, and business” and will air between 9:00-10:30 a.m. and 3:00-4:00 p.m, according to an announcement on Cheddar.

The new partnership is further indication that Twitter is investing in live events, a trend that Fast Company senior editor Harry McCracken points out in his latest story on the social network. Twitter is also teaming up with the NFL to livestream Thursday night games.