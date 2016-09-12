Instagram now lets you automatically filter out hater comments

Instagram has announced a new way to funnel out inappropriate content. The app has added a new settings control that allows users to filter comments they don’t want.

People can enter in keywords they don’t want in their comments that will automatically hide content containing those words. They can also choose the “hide inappropriate content” toggle, which will automatically hide comments that contain “words or phrases often reported as offensive.”

It follows a tech trend of companies cracking down on abusive content; Periscope added new instant comment moderation tools earlier this year and Twitter has been battling abusive content for what seems like eons.

“We know tools aren’t the only solution for this complex problem, but together, we can work toward keeping Instagram a safe place for self-expression,” Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom wrote in a blog post announcing the new moderation tools.

Users can find the new “comments” tool in the user settings.