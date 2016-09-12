advertisement
These are the most ridiculous features of Trump’s new ultra-luxury hotel in D.C.—”wine by the spoon”? 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Today the Trump International Hotel, which Donald Trump has promised will be “one of the great hotels of the world,” hosts a soft opening. The century-old former post office building, which sits just a few blocks from the White House, is now a $212 million hotel with rooms starting at $895 a night, and features among its extravagances, according to the Washington Post:

• “wine by the spoon” served at the crystal-chandelier bar

• daily champagne saberings (“in which bottles are opened by sword,” helpfully explains the Post)

• the 6,300-square-foot Trump Townhouse, with private office and separate Pennsylvania Avenue entrance, goes for $20,000 a night.

• gold-encrusted bathrooms (of course)

