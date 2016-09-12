advertisement
WikiLeaks deleted a pretty disgusting tweet speculating about Hillary Clinton’s health

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

It’s no secret that WikiLeaks doesn’t like Hillary Clinton. But it may have realized it went over the line with a tweet last night that speculated on what caused the Democratic presidential nominee to leave the 9/11 memorial this past weekend. 

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet:

In a follow-up tweet, the whistle-blowing organization said it deleted the poll because “the possibilities are too speculative.”

Sure.

