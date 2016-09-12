WikiLeaks deleted a pretty disgusting tweet speculating about Hillary Clinton’s health

It’s no secret that WikiLeaks doesn’t like Hillary Clinton. But it may have realized it went over the line with a tweet last night that speculated on what caused the Democratic presidential nominee to leave the 9/11 memorial this past weekend.
Here’s a screenshot of the tweet:
.@wikileaks deleted their tweet. Obviously in the nature of openness & transparency I have preserved it right here: pic.twitter.com/IdrgFlxP3A
— andrew kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) September 11, 2016
In a follow-up tweet, the whistle-blowing organization said it deleted the poll because “the possibilities are too speculative.”
Sure.