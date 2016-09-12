SoundCloud desperately wants you to try its music subscription tier 

SoundCloud only entered the paid streaming music market in March , but the Berlin-based startup is getting antsy. While users flock to Apple Music and Spotify (both services are growing steadily), SoundCloudGo, the company’s less polished music subscription service, has apparently struggled to reel people in.

To help boost its numbers, SoundCloud is offering a promotional deal to anybody who signs up for SoundCloud Go by Friday: For the first three months, the normally $10-per-month service will cost a total of 99 cents.

The promo comes at a tense time in the streaming music market. While Apple and Spotify duke it out, rumors are swirling of a potential sale of Tidal to Apple, Amazon is expected to launch its own music subscription service, and Pandora is set to announce its new on-demand subscription tier as well. Meanwhile, sources of free music like YouTube (and traditionally, SoundCloud) are under fire from the music industry as it seeks to soak up more profits from the growing streaming market. Oh, and SoundCloud is said to be looking for a buyer, too.