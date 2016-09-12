Gwyneth Paltrow launches her fashion line, where one complete look only costs $1,500

Today, Gwyneth Paltrow launches her own apparel line called Goop Label. Every month, she plans to drop a collection of four seasonal “elevated essentials,” inspired by favorite pieces from her own closet.

Of course, Paltrow is known for her expensive tastes, as we have documented time and time again. (Remember the sex issue of the Goop newsletter where she recommended a 24-carat gold dildo that cost $15,000?) If you want to replicate her wardrobe, you’re going to have to shell out some serious cash. For instance, this month’s wide-leg culottes cost $325, while the matching blazer costs $695.

Paltrow herself had a role in creating each of these looks, working alongside designers. And each piece was made in Italian mills and factories. So you can rest assured that those culottes are really well made.