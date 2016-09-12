The most inspiring design of 2016 

We’re pleased to announce the results of the 2016 Innovation By Design awards. Selected from more than 1,700 entries, this year’s 15 winners represent the most thoughtful, inspiring designs of the year. Winners include a prosthetic arm for kids, an oil filter that never needs replacing, and new patient waiting rooms for Planned Parenthood. We also crowned 231 finalists and 126 honorable mentions. See all the honorees here.