Rebecca Minkoff took “see now, buy now” to a whole new level this year

Minkoff, forever on the bleeding edge of introducing technology into fashion, brought two key innovations to this year’s New York Fashion Week show: virtual reality and an app that allowed users to see how runway outfits would look on their body.

This year’s show took place right outside the Rebecca Minkoff store in SoHo. “It took us ages to get that license,” Uri Minkoff, the company’s CEO and Rebecca’s brother, told Fast Company. But they felt this was important because it meant that people who saw the show could enter the store and immediately pick up their favorite outfits, bringing the “see now, buy now” to a whole new level.

The company tried to translate this experience to the web, with a show that was streamed in augmented reality on the company’s website, meaning that users could click parts of the video to see the stage in 360 degrees. When a model went down the runway, you could click to purchase that outfit immediately.

All of these efforts help Rebecca Minkoff to engage with her customers, rather than artificially creating distance and inaccessibility, which is what some luxury fashion labels try to do. “I’m one of the only millennial women designing for millennial women,” she says. “That puts me in a position to connect with my customers in ways that other brands can’t.”

Using an app called Zeekit, customers could also see outfits from the collection on images of their own body. The app is able to change the proportion of the outfits, so users can get a more accurate sense of what they will look like.