Venmo asks Americans to ‘pony up’ in new ad campaign

Nearly three years after being acquired by PayPal, Venmo is launching its first national ad campaign . The campaign comes as banks , credit card , and tech companies are trying to stake claim to peer-to-peer digital payments.

Starting tonight at 7pm, Venmo’s new 30-second ad will debut on Hulu and cable channels. Offline, Venmo’s ‘pony up’ campaign will hit billboards and streets in Austin, Chicago, Portland and Nashville. You can watch the digital-only minute-long version below:

The new “pony up” ad comes two years after its only other marketing attempt, a reviled campaign built around a character named Lucas. In 2014, the company plastered New York City’s subway system with pictures of Lucas, captioned with all the things Lucas does, which of course included using Venmo. This new campaign is equally quirky, but perhaps less vague.