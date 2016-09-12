These are some of the first photos taken with the iPhone 7 Plus’s dual-lens camera

Sports Illustrated has shared shots of yesterday’s Titans-Vikings NFL game that were taken with an iPhone 7 Plus, the sports publication wrote in a blog post where you can see several of the pictures. The dual-lens camera is unique to the iPhone 7 Plus and got the biggest share of attention at last week’s Apple event. Reviews of the new iPhone have yet to come out, but the SI pics give a sneak peek of what users can expect from the new camera system. (They’re good–but you won’t be giving up your DSLR.)