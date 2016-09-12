advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Self-driving cars could hurt the insurance industry, driving down premiums by 40%

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

When self-driving cars become standard, they’re sure to make select companies a ton of money. But one industry that may suffer is insurance, reports Bloomberg. Insurance broker Aon says that by 2050, when self-driving cars are expected to rule the road, the use of the driverless vehicles could cause auto insurance premiums to drop by as much as 40% because they will be much safer and have fewer accidents than today’s human-piloted vehicles.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life