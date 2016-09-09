Reminder to all brands: Don’t use the 9/11 attacks as an excuse for cheap promotion

It happens every year, but marketers never seem to get the message. If you’re a company or brand, and you’re planning to post something on Twitter or Facebook to commemorate the 9/11 attacks, please be respectful. Stay away from anything promotional: Twitter users do not want to see your logo splashed over an image of the Twin Towers, and they will appropriately respond with indignation toward gimmicky 9/11 tweets—as they did with AT&T, CVS, the Los Angeles Lakers, and others.