Analyst: The smaller iPhone 7 won’t get dual-lens camera next year

One of the few negative notes of Apple’s announcement Wednesday was that only the 5.5 inch-screened iPhone 7 Plus model will offer a dual-lens camera. This leaves out people who want high-quality photos but dislike carrying around a phablet-sized phone.

Now, perhaps the world’s best leaker of Apple plans—KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo—says the smaller 4.7 inch-screen iPhone 7 won’t be getting a dual-lens camera any time soon. Not in 2017, the analyst said in a research note today.

Kuo also speculates that Apple is using the dual-lens camera to help justify the high price of the larger iPhone 7. The analyst believes the dual-lens camera costs Apple between $30 and $40.