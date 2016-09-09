advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Facebook features conspiracy theory as top story on 9/11 anniversary “trending topic”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It hasn’t been a good day for Facebook. First, the social network was slammed for deleting posts that included an iconic Vietnam War photo. Now, it’s taking heat for featuring a conspiracy theory as its top story on the “September 11th Anniversary” trending topic. The story linked to a Daily Star article, which was breathlessly teased as containing footage that “proves bombs were planted in Twin Towers.” The story promoted the conspiracy theory that the towers fell due to a “controlled demolition.”

The article has since disappeared from Facebook’s page for the topic, reports The Hill, but not before plenty of users expressed their anger. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life