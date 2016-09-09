Facebook features conspiracy theory as top story on 9/11 anniversary “trending topic”

It hasn’t been a good day for Facebook. First, the social network was slammed for deleting posts that included an iconic Vietnam War photo. Now, it’s taking heat for featuring a conspiracy theory as its top story on the “September 11th Anniversary” trending topic. The story linked to a Daily Star article, which was breathlessly teased as containing footage that “proves bombs were planted in Twin Towers.” The story promoted the conspiracy theory that the towers fell due to a “controlled demolition.”