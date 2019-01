Several weeks ago, rapper, producer, and social-media guru DJ Khaled posted a Snapchat story of himself getting his hair shaped up with the Bevel Trimmer, the latest product from Walker & Company Brands—the startup founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tristan Walker.

As it turns out, Khaled’s snap was only a preview of things to come. Skip to the 4:35 mark below to catch the trimmer in Khaled’s new video featuring Nas, “Nas Album Done.”