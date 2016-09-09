Inside Twitter’s big bet on live video

For the cover story in our October issue—coming soon to a newsstand near you, and debuting on FastCompany.com on Monday—I interviewed Twitter cofounder/CEO Jack Dorsey and other top executives at the company about its ambitious plans to stream major events such as Thursday Night Football games right inside its apps. They’re part of an overarching effort to get the world thinking of Twitter as the definitive source for real-time news about what’s happening in the world, rather than a social network that’s dwarfed by Facebook and isn’t growing at the torrid pace of Instagram and Snapchat.