New photos show just how chummy Donald Trump and Bill Clinton have been over the years



Everyone knows that the Clintons and Donald Trump were quite friendly when she was a New York senator and he was just a real-estate developer — and that they attended his wedding to Melania Knauss on January 22, 2005. But for the last year and a half of this brutal and nasty presidential campaign, we’ve had to make do with that one (actually two) photos of the three posing at Trump’s nuptials. I’ve even reached out to Getty, Wire Image and other photo services for any other photos to no avail.