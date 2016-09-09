The war between Google and Uber is heating up

The relationship between the two internet giants has grown increasingly frosty over the last few weeks. Today’s case in point: Google is adding links to Uber’s rivals—Lyft and Gett—to its ubiquitous Google Maps service. As The Wall Street Journal reported, Uber had previously been the sole taxi option on Google Maps. Uber, meanwhile, still buys ads inside the Google Maps app. Now the ride-hailing colossus will have to compete for precious map space.