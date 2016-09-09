Maven, an on-demand health care startup, has a new product aimed at women on college campuses

· Appointments with OB/GYNs or nurses about potentially uncomfortable sexual health questions that college women didn’t want to ask their friends

· One-off appointments with college women seeking prescriptions for everything from sinus infections to birth control

· Mental health appointments with students hesitant to seek care through university health services, where they might run into fellow students — or through their parents — or having their parents set them up with a private practitioner, which gets to be very expensive.

· Appointments with students at rural campuses with few on-site health care options

· Appointments with students at Jesuit or Catholic colleges that offer limited support for sexual health through “standard” channels