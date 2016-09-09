Morning intel: Facebook cofounder sinks $20 million into Clinton campaign, Venmo to add in-store payments

• Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz just donated $20 million to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, one of the largest donations in the 2016 campaign. Read Moskovitz’s Medium post explaining the decision.
• Along with its parent company PayPal, Venmo will be introducing in-store payments within the first six months of next year, as per a Quartz report.
• Snapchat worked with Morgan Stanley to take out a new line of credit, Recode reports, though an IPO is likely still a year away.
• Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is reportedly in talks with Procter & Gamble and Unilever regarding a potential sale, according to Recode.