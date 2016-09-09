Morning intel: Facebook cofounder sinks $20 million into Clinton campaign, Venmo to add in-store payments

• Along with its parent company PayPal, Venmo will be introducing in-store payments within the first six months of next year, as per a Quartz report.

• Snapchat worked with Morgan Stanley to take out a new line of credit, Recode reports, though an IPO is likely still a year away.

• Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is reportedly in talks with Procter & Gamble and Unilever regarding a potential sale, according to Recode.