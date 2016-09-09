advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Report: Honest Company in talks to sell the company

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Honest Company, the personal care product startup launched by Jessica Alba in 2011 and now valued at close to $1.7 billion, is in talks to sell to a consumer products giant such as Procter & Gamble or Unilever, reports Recode. In the last few years, the company has raised $220 million in investments with revenue of about $300 million in 2015, sources tell Recode.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life