Don’t use the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on planes, says the FAA

In the wake of several incidents involving Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones catching on fire and a global recall of those with fire-prone batteries, the FAA is telling airline passengers not to turn on the phones or charge them when on flights. The move comes after Qantas and Australian airlines already banned their use on planes. In a brief but strongly worded statement unusual in its specificity, the FAA said:

In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage.