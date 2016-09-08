Snapchat raises debt financing round, report says

Snapchat has reportedly raised a Morgan Stanley-led round of debt financing, according to Recode. Days earlier, The Information alleged Snapchat was talking to banks about a potential public offering.
By contrast, Recode’s sources say, an IPO won’t likely happen until sometime next year. The report notes that Snapchat will potentially beat its $350 million revenue goal this year and has boasted to investors that revenues could reach as much as $1 billion in 2017. But to go public, Snapchat will have to have a clear advertising plan.