advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Snapchat raises debt financing round, report says

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Snapchat has reportedly raised a Morgan Stanley-led round of debt financing, according to Recode. Days earlier, The Information alleged Snapchat was talking to banks about a potential public offering.  

By contrast, Recode’s sources say, an IPO won’t likely happen until sometime next year. The report notes that Snapchat will potentially beat its $350 million revenue goal this year and has boasted to investors that revenues could reach as much as $1 billion in 2017.  But to go public, Snapchat will have to have a clear advertising plan. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life