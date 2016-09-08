SpaceX is leading the investigation into the explosion of its own rocket

Elon Musk’s space-transport company is leading the investigation into last week’s launchpad explosion that destroyed its rocket and cargo, including a Facebook-owned satellite meant to bring internet connectivity to Africa.
The Washington Post, citing an unnamed source, reports that the investigation will be conducted by a 20-member team that includes representatives from NASA, the Air Force, and the FAA. Because no one was killed in the accident and no outside property was damaged, FAA rules say SpaceX is allowed to take the reins of the probe, as it did last year when one of its rockets exploded after takeoff.