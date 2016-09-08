Can a pair of yoga pants help aspiring female entrepreneurs?

Betabrand has built a business on humor of the tongue -firmly-planted-in-cheek variety. Now, the crowdfunded apparel company is taking aim at a serious problem: the lack of female founders in tech.

A new campaign called YogAID, created in partnership with TechStars Foundation, isn’t just about pushing comfy pants to masses of working women. It features:

–A job board with a selection of postings at companies such as GoldieBlox, Modsy, and of course, Betabrand.

–An opportunity to shop for a cause. $5 for every pair of Dress Pant Yoga Pants sold in September (up to $100k) goes to Techstars to help aspiring female entrepreneurs.