Barry Diller Island is actually happening

Plans to build a lavish public park and performance space in the Hudson River are moving forward after a panel of judges tossed out a lawsuit seeking to block the project. Pier55, as the $130 million project is called, has the backing of media titan Barry Diller and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, but it faces vocal opposition from a group called City Club of New York, which filed numerous lawsuits to stop it.

Crain’s New York Business reported today that the latest legal challenge was dismissed by the Supreme Court of New York County. Diller, the chairman and CEO of IAC, has accused real estate mogul Douglas Durst of secretly funding the lawsuits.

Pier 55 is being constructed on a floating island along Manhattan’s lower west side adjacent to West 14th Street.

[Photo: Heatherwick Studios]