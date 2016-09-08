Samsung Note 7 blew up and destroyed Florida dude’s truck

As if the optics couldn’t get worse for Samsung, a Florida man is now saying his new Galaxy Note 7 phone blew up while charging in his SUV and blew up, catching the vehicle on fire and totaling it. How the man knows it was the phone that started the fire in the middle of the night isn’t clear, and I’m sure Samsung and the man’s insurance company will be sending investigators to find out.

The man said he switched from Apple to Samsung when the first Notes came out. He now says he’ll never let another Samsung product in his house or near his children again. Samsung announced last week a voluntary replacement program for any Note 7 owners after 35 of devices in 10 countries exploded because of a battery defect.

More here.