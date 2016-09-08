advertisement
How Apple Watch Series 2 pushes water out of the speaker vent

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Apple pointed out yesterday that the only part of the shell of the new Apple Watch Series 2 that can’t be sealed off to water is the vent on the side where the speaker emits sound. In order for the sound to get out, there has to be a hole in the shell. If air pushed by the speaker can get out, water can get in. So the speaker vibrates to push air out, which forces water out too. The user can spin the digital crown to make this happen, as an Apple rep showed me yesterday. Problem solved.

