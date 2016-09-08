How Apple Watch Series 2 pushes water out of the speaker vent

#AppleWatch #series2 Swim sessions lock, blank screen. Dial Dig Crown & it wakes, blows out water from ???? with audio! pic.twitter.com/Fz6imNHwWn — Daniel Eran Dilger (@DanielEran) September 8, 2016

Apple pointed out yesterday that the only part of the shell of the new Apple Watch Series 2 that can’t be sealed off to water is the vent on the side where the speaker emits sound. In order for the sound to get out, there has to be a hole in the shell. If air pushed by the speaker can get out, water can get in. So the speaker vibrates to push air out, which forces water out too. The user can spin the digital crown to make this happen, as an Apple rep showed me yesterday. Problem solved.