No one asked for them, but Twitter just added some new DM features

Twitter added a number of new features to direct messages Thursday. There’s just one problem: No one wants them.

Now DMs include read receipts, so you can see if the recipient has seen them, as well as typing indicators that let you see when they’re crafting a response.

New! Direct Messages are more dynamic than ever with read receipts, typing indicators, and web link previews. pic.twitter.com/VEU92V5Gqj — Twitter (@twitter) September 8, 2016

These are features that are already available on a number of messaging platforms, and something many people disable on those platforms. The idea being that you would like to respond (or not respond) on your own time, without having the sender angered at the delay, and not be forced into responding to something immediately.

Quite a few Twitter users have tweeted their frustration at the new features, with some suggesting that the time spent developing might have been better used working on ways to combat the site’s harassment problem.