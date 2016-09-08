Apple will not make iPhone preorder numbers public 

The reasoning? Apple told CNBC that “we are now at a point where we know before taking the first customer preorder that we will sell out of iPhone 7.” In other words, the company claims iPhone preorders are now more representative of supply rather than demand.
JUST IN: Apple says it will not be releasing iPhone pre-order numbers as it traditionally has in the past. pic.twitter.com/SFPWnYJGO0
— CNBC (@CNBC) September 8, 2016
Still, this is a surprising move given the fuss about declining iPhone sales, which have now been down for two quarters.