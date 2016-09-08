advertisement
Apple will not make iPhone preorder numbers public 

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The reasoning? Apple told CNBC that “we are now at a point where we know before taking the first customer preorder that we will sell out of iPhone 7.” In other words, the company claims iPhone preorders are now more representative of supply rather than demand. 

Still, this is a surprising move given the fuss about declining iPhone sales, which have now been down for two quarters. 

