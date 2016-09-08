White House preps “policy roadmap” on regulating artificial intelligence

Lobbyists for Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and other tech giants will be particularly busy this fall. Within the next few weeks, the Obama administration plans to unveil its “policy roadmap” for artificial intelligence as the industry rapidly transforms everything from consumer gadgets to health care research, reports Politico‘s Morning Tech. That will include proposals for regulation, the White House’s thoughts on “how tech companies can be more transparent with consumers on the inner workings of artificial intelligence, which relies on powerful computers to collect and analyze troves of personal data,” and the economic impact of AI.

[Photo: State Department photo by William Ng/ Public Domain]