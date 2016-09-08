ProPublica’s latest project, Electionland, tackles voting problems

ProPublica is launching a new project in partnership with numerous other media companies—including Google News Lab, USA Today, and Univision—that focuses on the U.S. election. Dubbed “Electionland,” the program will look into everyday problems voters face, such as long lines, malfunctioning machines, problems with voter identification, etc.

The hope is to shed more light on these all-too-normal problems that could hinder an election while also providing up-to-date data. In addition, Electionland will also provide tools for reporters to better cover the election and understand this season’s campaign activity.

[Photo: Brett Deering/Getty Images]